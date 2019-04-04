Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Collects apple
Rakell recorded an assist, four shots and two hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
Rakell is up to 42 points (18 goals, 24 helpers) in 68 games this season, as well as 191 shots on goal. Over his last 10 appearances, he has seven goals and four assists, storming out of a slump that saw him post just six points in 21 games in the first two months of 2019.
