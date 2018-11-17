Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Consider a buy-low candidate
Rakell posted seven shots on goal in a 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Friday.
This performance raised his shots on goal average to a solid 3.0 per game. Unfortunately, the shooting percentage is a putrid 4.8 percent, but owners shouldn't count on it staying that low. His career shooting percentage sits at 12.9 percent, so if he keeps racking up the shots, Rakell could be due to end his scoring dry spell very soon. With three goals and 13 points in 21 games, Rakell is a great buy-low candidate.
More News
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Nets winner in shootout•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Scores tying goal late in shootout loss•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Sets up goal Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Sets up another man-advantage goal•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Unable to buy a goal•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Logs three points in opener•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...