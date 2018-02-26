Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Delivers in clutch with hat trick

Rakell recorded a hat trick and fired nine shots on goal in Sunday's shootout loss to the Oilers.

Rakell came up clutch with two goals in the final minute to send the game to overtime. The 24-year-old is having a fantastic season, racking up 25 goals and 51 points through 59 games. These were his first goals in nine contests, so look for this offensive explosion to lead to some more tallies in the near-future.