Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Delivers in clutch with hat trick
Rakell recorded a hat trick and fired nine shots on goal in Sunday's shootout loss to the Oilers.
Rakell came up clutch with two goals in the final minute to send the game to overtime. The 24-year-old is having a fantastic season, racking up 25 goals and 51 points through 59 games. These were his first goals in nine contests, so look for this offensive explosion to lead to some more tallies in the near-future.
More News
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Posts two assists in win•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Heater continues in loss•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Helps team avoid massive collapse•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Dishes two helpers Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Records two points in loss•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Two more points Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...