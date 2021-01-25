Rakell scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Rakell converted on a vintage pass from Ryan Getzlaf in the second period to give the Ducks a 2-0 lead. That tally stood as the game-winner, and it was Rakell's first of the year as well. The Swede has contributed two points, seven hits and 19 shots on goal through six outings, but both points have come in the last two games. That suggests Rakell is warming up, and his first goal may have opened the floodgates.