Rakell notched two assists, four shots on goal and four hits in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

Rakell had a hand in both of Isac Lundestrom's third-period tallies as the latter earned a hat trick. The two Swedes played together with Maxime Comtois on the third line Monday. Rakell has been solid in recent games with a goal and three helpers in his last two outings. The 27-year-old forward has 11 points, 69 shots, 30 hits and a minus-4 rating through 22 appearances. If Rakell is heating up, fantasy managers may want to keep an eye on him and his linemates.