Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Dishes two helpers Tuesday
Rakell dished out a pair of helpers -- including one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.
Both of Rakell's assists came in the first period. With 38 points in 51 team games, the 24-year-old forward's on pace to top last season's career high of 51 points by 10 this season. He's only missed five games in this campaign, so Rakell's also on pace to eclipse his 2015-16 best of 72 appearances.
