Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Earns assist in win

Rakell had an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Rakell has three points and six hits in his last two games. The Swede is up to 31 points, 132 shots and 64 hits in 46 contests this season. He's used in a top-line role and could challenge the 50-point threshold by the end of the year, which is enough to keep most fantasy owners interested.