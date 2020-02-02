Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Earns assist in win
Rakell had an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
Rakell has three points and six hits in his last two games. The Swede is up to 31 points, 132 shots and 64 hits in 46 contests this season. He's used in a top-line role and could challenge the 50-point threshold by the end of the year, which is enough to keep most fantasy owners interested.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.