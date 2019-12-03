Play

Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Earns power-play helper

Rakell notched a power-play assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Rakell had the secondary helper on Jakob Silfverberg's first period goal. Rakell has produced three goals and five assists in his last nine games, with only two scoreless appearances mixed in. The Swede is up to 19 points and 79 shots on goal through 28 games this season.

