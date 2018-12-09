Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Effectively ruled out Sunday
Rakell (ankle) is not expected to play Sunday against the Devils since he missed practice the day prior, Dan Arritt of NHL.com reports.
It doesn't appear that Rakell will be able to avoid missing a second straight game, which is particularly unfortunate when you consider the versatile skater has generated four helpers and five total points over the past two weeks. Brian Gibbons, who used to play for the Devils, should continue to see ice time in Rakell's stead.
