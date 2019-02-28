Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Ejected versus Blackhawks

Rakell was given 15 PIM in a 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

In the first minute of the second period, Rakell boarded Drake Caggiula, which warranted the ejection. Rakell's bad February (one goal and one helper in 13 games) may end on an even worse note, as he could be up for supplemental discipline for the hit.

More News
Our Latest Stories