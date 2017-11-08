Rakell pitched in a goal and an assist Tuesday night in a 4-3 overtime home loss to the Kings.

Anaheim has lost its past four games, but the Swede is still averaging a point per contest over the team's slide. Moved up to the top line in the wake of a long-term facial injury to captain Ryan Getzlaf, Rakell is someone you'll want to keep an eye on in fantasy.

