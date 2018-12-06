Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Evaluated for lower-body injury
Rakell did not practice Wednesday due to a lower-body injury and he's receiving a medical evaluation.
Rakell's status will presumably receive an update following his assessment from the doctor, at which point some light could be shed on his availability for Friday's game against the Hurricanes. If he's unable to dress, look for either Brian Gibbons or Ben Street to draw into the lineup.
