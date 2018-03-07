Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Extends goal streak in victory
Rakell scored for the fourth straight game and had an assist in Tuesday's win over the Capitals.
The Ducks moved into second place in the Pacific Division and Rakell has played a key role. The top-line sniper is up to 28 goals and 56 points in 62 games. He's having the best offensive season of his career and is an automatic roll whenever Anaheim is in action.
