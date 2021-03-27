Rakell scored an empty-net goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Rakell added a goal with five seconds left in the game. He snapped an eight-game goal drought with the tally -- in that span, he had just two assists. The Swede is up to 22 points (seven goals, 15 helpers), 107 shots on net, 49 hits and a minus-7 rating in 35 outings.