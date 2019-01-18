Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Finds scoresheet in landmark win

Rakell scored a goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Rakell's goal brings the 25-year-old winger up to eight goals and 24 points in 35 games this season. He's got points in four straight games. The goal helped snap the Ducks' 12-game losing streak, but Rakell himself must continue elevating his game and producing points -- specifically, goals -- as the Swede's shooting percentage (8.0) is a career worst.