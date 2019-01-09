Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Game-time call

Rakell (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with the Senators.

Rakell's activation off injured reserve seemed to suggest he would definitely return to action against Ottawa, but it appears as though the Ducks will wait to see how he feels after pregame warmups before confirming his availability. Assuming he's given the green light, the 25-year-old Swede will return to a major role Wednesday, skating on Anaheim's first line and top power-play unit against the Senators.