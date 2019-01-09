Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Game-time call
Rakell (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with the Senators.
Rakell's activation off injured reserve seemed to suggest he would definitely return to action against Ottawa, but it appears as though the Ducks will wait to see how he feels after pregame warmups before confirming his availability. Assuming he's given the green light, the 25-year-old Swede will return to a major role Wednesday, skating on Anaheim's first line and top power-play unit against the Senators.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...