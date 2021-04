Rakell produced an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Rakell set up a Sam Steel equalizer late in the second period. The 27-year-old Rakell has picked up three assists in his last five outings, but his goal drought is up to seven games. The Swede has struggled with consistency for much of 2020-21, notching 26 points, 131 shots on net, 61 hits and a minus-11 rating through 46 contests overall.