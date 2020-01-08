Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Gearing up Tuesday
Rakell (upper body) has been activated from IR and will play in Tuesday's home game versus Columbus, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Rakell has missed the last six games, but he felt good enough following Monday's practice to slot back in. The 26-year-old has compiled 10 goals and 15 helpers through 36 games, and he'll work in the top six as well as the power play.
