Rakell notched an assist and a team-high six shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Rakell set up Hampus Lindholm for the Ducks' first goal early in the second period. The helper was Rakell's first point in five games this year. Outside of the scoring numbers, the outlook isn't much better -- the 27-year-old Swede has seven hits, 17 shots on net and a minus-4 rating. He'll likely continue to see big minutes on the top line and first power-play unit, but fantasy managers need to see more pucks in the twine from Rakell.