Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Goal streak at three games
Rakell scored a power-play goal for the third straight game in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.
Rakell added five shots, two hits and two blocked shots in the contest. For the season, he has 15 goals and 38 points in 65 contests, with 13 of those points coming with the man advantage. He's posted 12 points over 14 games in March.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...