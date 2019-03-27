Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Goal streak at three games

Rakell scored a power-play goal for the third straight game in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

Rakell added five shots, two hits and two blocked shots in the contest. For the season, he has 15 goals and 38 points in 65 contests, with 13 of those points coming with the man advantage. He's posted 12 points over 14 games in March.

