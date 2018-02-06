Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Heater continues in loss

Rakell scored two goals and added an assist during Monday's 7-4 loss to Toronto.

Now up to five goals and six assists through his past seven games, Rakell is locked in offensively. The hot stretch has him up to 21 tallies and 23 helpers for the campaign, as the 24-year-old Swede is well on his way to a career-best showing. Additionally, there's a chance he's undervalued in some fantasy settings, so don't be shy about tabling offers to acquire his services.