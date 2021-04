Rakell notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Rakell set up Cam Fowler's lone goal for the Ducks in the third period. The 27-year-old Rakell is up to 25 points, 126 shots on net, 57 hits and 10 PIM through 43 contests. He also carries a minus-9 rating, as the Ducks have frequently been outscored in 2020-21.