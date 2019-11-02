Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Helps out shorthanded
Rakell picked up a shorthanded assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canucks.
Rakell set up Jakob Silfverberg for the tally in the first period, while Adam Henrique was serving a delay of game penalty. The helpers gives Rakell nine points in 15 games, including three shorthanded helpers. The Swedish forward hadn't picked up any shorthanded points in his career prior to this season, but he's adjusting to the role well for a young Ducks team.
