Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Helps team avoid massive collapse

Rakell produced a goal on a team-high six shots to complement a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 road loss to the Canadiens.

Anaheim was staked out to a 4-0 deficit in the first half of the game, yet Rakell showed resolve by factoring into both of his team's goals. Don't look now, but the point-packing Swede has 19 goals and 22 helpers through 48 games, which is the best points-per-game clip of his six-year NHL career.