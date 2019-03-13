Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Hits 20-helper mark
Rakell provided an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.
It's the fourth time in five full seasons the winger has dished out 20 or more helpers. Rakell has 31 points and a minus-18 rating in 58 games this season, which has him on pace for his worst year since 2014-15.
