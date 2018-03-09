Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Joins 30-goal club
Rakell scored two goals on four shots in a 4-2 loss to the Predators on Thursday.
Rakell was the only Duck who could solve Pekka Rinne in this one, and in doing so he hit a milestone on the season. The 24-year-old has 30 goals in only 63 games. This comes after he surprisingly tallied 33 goals in 71 games last year. It's no longer a surprise to see the Swede producing like this. He's quickly made himself one of the more impressive goal scorers in the NHL.
