Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Keeps it rolling with three-point game
Rakell dished out three assists -- all on the power play -- in Thursday's win over the Canucks.
Rakell is tearing it up right now, riding a four-game point streak and terrorizing opponents with the man advantage. The sniper is up to six goals and 14 points in 16 games on Anaheim's top line and should be rolled out with confidence. Rakell netted a career-high 33 goals last season and his silky hands and lethal shot indicate he's in store for another productive campaign.
