Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Knots game with third goal

Rakell scored a goal, added a helper and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Rakell helped the Ducks erase an early 2-0 deficit by assisting on Adam Henrique's first-period goal. Rakell then needed just 57 seconds in the second period to knot the score. After a bit of a slow start, the 26-year-old has five points and 25 shots on goal in seven contests.