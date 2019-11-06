Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Leads charge in loss
Rakell scored a goal on a team-high seven shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.
Rakell opened the scoring at 1:27 of the second period, but the rest of the team didn't follow the Swede's lead. Rakell is up to four goals and 10 points in 17 games this year, while adding 51 shots and a plus-10 rating.
