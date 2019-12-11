Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Leads Ducks to win

Rakell scored his ninth goal of the season in regulation and also found the back of the net in the shootout during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

He opened the scoring in the first period, burying a feed from Jakob Silfverberg, and he showed exceptional patience on the Ducks' first shootout attempt in waiting out Kaapo Kahkonen before roofing one over the sprawling goalie. Rakell continues to be a consistent threat for Anaheim, scoring four goals and 10 points over the last 12 games.