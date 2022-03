Rakell scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Rakell opened the scoring at 6:33 of the first period, snapping a two-game mini slump. The forward has been pretty solid since just before the All-Star break, earning seven goals and an assist in his last 10 outings. For the season, Rakell's at 26 points, 125 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-6 rating in 46 appearances.