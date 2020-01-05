Play

Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Likely out again Sunday

Rakell (upper body) isn't expected to play Sunday versus the Predators, Elliott Teaford of the Orange Country Register reports.

Rakell will remain on IR and miss a sixth straight game, and his absence should allow Maxime Comtois to stay in the top six. The 26-year-old Rakell appears on track to return soon, and his next chance will be Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets.

More News
Our Latest Stories