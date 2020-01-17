Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Logs pair of points in road win

Rakell had a goal and an assist with three shots and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over Nashville.

Rakell's goal, an even-strength tally midway through the second period, put the Ducks up 3-1 and turned out to be the game-winner. He also set up Adam Henrique's power-play goal in the first period, giving him multiple points in a game for the first time in just over a month. Rakell has scored in two of his last three games and has registered 11 shots in those outings.