Rakell (upper body) had five shots on goal and 16:55 of ice time in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Avalanche.

Rakell, like the rest of the Ducks, was held off the scoresheet by Avalanche goalie Jonas Johansson. The 27-year-old Rakell worked on the third line, but he saw the fourth-most ice time among the Ducks' forwards. He'll likely continue in a similar role as he attempts to add to the 22 points he's accumulated through 37 outings.