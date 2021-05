Rakell had a goal and an assist with two shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild on Saturday.

Rakell opened the scoring with a deflection in front 12:02 into the first period, his ninth goal of the season. He later picked up an assist on Max Comtois' game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation for his first multi-point game since mid-March. Rakell had 29 points in 52 games in 2020-21.