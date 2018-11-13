Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Nets winner in shootout
Rakell dished out an assist and fired four shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 shootout win over the Predators.
The shootout goal doesn't matter in the fantasy realm, but it gave the Ducks their second straight win. Rakell is still struggling to light the lamp, though, as he only has three goals despite firing 54 shots on goal (5.6 percent). He recorded over a 14.8 percent shooting rate in each of the last two seasons, in which he combined for 77 goals.
