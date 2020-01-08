Ducks' Rickard Rakell: No points in return

Rakell (upper body) had four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in 17:32 during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Rakell missed six games with the injury. He's now gone three straight appearances without a point. The Swede's return came just in time -- Jakob Silfverberg left Tuesday's contest with an upper-body injury. Rakell will likely maintain a top-six role when healthy. He has 25 points through 37 contests.