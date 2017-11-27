Rakell (upper body) will not travel with the Ducks for the start of their road trip.

The Ducks are going to be on the road for a while, but for now this definitely means he will miss Monday's game against the Blackhawks. This is another blow to an Anaheim offense that is already missing Ryan Getzlaf (face) and Ryan Kesler (hip). Rakell has eight goals and 10 assists through 18 games.