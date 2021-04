Rakell recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Rakell had the secondary assist on a Maxime Comtois goal in the first period. With just two points through six appearances in April, Rakell has returned to inconsistency late in the season. The Swede has 24 points, 126 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-10 rating in 42 outings overall.