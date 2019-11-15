Ducks' Rickard Rakell: One of each in loss
Rakell scored a goal and added an assist with the man advantage in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.
Rakell had the opening goal just 1:09 into the first period, and later set up Jakob Siflverberg on the power play in the second. Rakell also led the team with six shots in the contest. The Swede has six goals and 13 points in 20 appearances this season, while adding 62 shots on goal and 24 hits.
