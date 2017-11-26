Rakell (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings.

Rakell has picked up where he left off from last season, with 18 points -- six on the man advantage - through 22 games. With 67 shots on goal so far, he makes himself useful even when he doesn't score. Korbinian Holzer will slot into the lineup to fill the vacant offensive position, and Rakell will have his next chance to play against the Blackhawks on Monday.