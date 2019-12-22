Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Out Sunday

Rakell (upper body) isn't expected to play in Sunday's road clash with New York, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Rakell picked up the injury in Saturday's game versus the Islanders, and had that injury classified as an upper-body issue Sunday. In his stead, Daniel Sprong was called up from AHL San Diego and will draw into the lineup. Luckily for the team and Rakell, they'll head into the holiday break, as their next matchup isn't until Friday with the Golden Knights.