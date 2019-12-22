Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Out Sunday
Rakell (upper body) isn't expected to play in Sunday's road clash with New York, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Rakell picked up the injury in Saturday's game versus the Islanders, and had that injury classified as an upper-body issue Sunday. In his stead, Daniel Sprong was called up from AHL San Diego and will draw into the lineup. Luckily for the team and Rakell, they'll head into the holiday break, as their next matchup isn't until Friday with the Golden Knights.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.