Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Out through Christmas break
Rakell (ankle) will miss the next five games leading up to Christmas break, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Rakell remains on injured reserve and in a walking boot, leaving fantasy owners with little choice but to explore alternatives in the meantime. Ducks rookie Kiefer Sherwood -- who plays on the wing like Rakell -- has produced three points in five games this month and isn't proving to be a nice budget option in DFS tournaments, but considering looking elsewhere for a replacement to Rakell in season-long settings.
