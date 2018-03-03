Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Paces Ducks to road win
Rakell converted one of six shots to supplement an even-strength assist in Friday's 4-2 home win over the Blue jackets.
The skilled Swede went with a backhander for his 26th goal of the season in the first period, and he'd also provide a secondary apple on defenseman Cam Fowler's top-shelf wrist shot in the third frame. Rakell is up to a career-high 53 points (26 goals, 27 assists) through 60 games this season, and it might only take him another year or two to graduate to the elite class of fantasy centermen.
