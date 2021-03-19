Rakell posted two assists, three shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Rakell set up Jamie Drysdale's first NHL goal at 12:01 of the second period. In overtime, Rakell had the secondary assist on Adam Henrique's game-winning power-play tally. The 27-year-old Rakell shook off a four-game drought Thursday. He's up to 21 points, 99 shots, 45 hits and a minus-6 rating in 31 appearances.