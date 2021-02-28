Rakell scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Rakell opened the scoring at 10:09 of the first period, and he later assisted on Adam Henrique's third-period tally. This was Rakell's first multi-point effort of the year. The Swede has struggled to two goals and nine points through 21 appearances. He's added 65 shots on net and 26 hits, but fantasy managers who are still holding Rakell will hope Saturday's outing sparks a surge of scoring for the inconsistent winger.