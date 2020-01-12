Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Picks up 11th goal

Rakell scored a goal and had a game-high seven shots with three hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Chicago.

Rakell had an active night, matching his second-best shot total of the season, and was rewarded with his 11th goal of the year. The 27-year-old hasn't approached is 30-goal pace of 2016-17 and 2017-18 over the last year and a half, but he still remains a solid point producer for the offensively-challenged Ducks.