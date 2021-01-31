Rakell notched an assist, five shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Blues.

Rakell set up Max Jones for the Ducks' lone goal at 16:59 of the first period. While the shooting volume has been fine for Rakell (29 pucks on net in nine games), the Swede has managed only three points, 13 hits and a minus-5 rating in 2020-21. That makes him a first-line-in-name-only player so far -- fantasy managers can likely find better offense on the waiver wire in most formats.