Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Picks up helper Sunday

Rakell managed an assist and six shots on goal in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Rakell snapped a six-game point drought with the assist, although his goal drought is now at 11 contests. The Swede has 35 points (13 tallies, 22 helpers), 159 shots and 72 hits in 56 appearances, but the Ducks' meager offense will likely suppress his production down the stretch.