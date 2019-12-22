Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Picks up injury Saturday
Rakell is dealing with an undisclosed injury suffered in Saturday's game versus the Islanders, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Rakell saw only traces of ice time in the third period and none in overtime. The Ducks called up Daniel Sprong from AHL San Diego, which indicates that Rakell might have to miss at least Sunday's game versus the Rangers. Including Rakell, the Ducks have five regular forwards currently injured.
